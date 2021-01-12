To the editor:
Twenty-three good things you can do now.
1. Watch Beauty and the Beast instead of the nightly news.
2. Don't say COVID for 24 hours.
3. Write a letter to an old friend.
4. Read one good poem every day.
5. Ask an elderly friend about when they were a kid.
6. Compliment someone you don't know.
7. Sing "Let There Be Peace on Earth and Let It Begin With Me".
8. Remember a good thing that happened during 2020.
9. Smile.
10. Laugh.
11. Re-read a book you always loved.
12. Make a snow angel.
13. Have a really good cup of coffee.
14. Respect another person's viewpoint even if you don't share it.
15. Take a walk.
16. Make something to eat that you loved when you were 10.
16. Bury the hatchet.
17. Say “I love you.”
18. Ask someone if they need your help.
19. Be positive.
20. Try a new recipe.
21. Remember good things an older relative told you and share them with someone.
22. Stand outside in the sunlight and soak it up.
23. Read "The Book of Joy" by the Dalai Lama and Archbishop Desmond Tutu. Try to incorporate some of its wisdom into your life.
Susan Heersink
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.