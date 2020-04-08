To the editor:
Here are 23 more optimistic things to do at this time.
1. Eat an apple.
2. Tell someone you love them.
3. Feed the birds.
4. Set the table for dinner. Fold the paper napkins.
5. Light the candles.
6. Tell the person who cooked that the meal was good.
7. Get an ice cream cone.
8. Listen to a bird’s song.
9. Look into the eyes of someone you love.
10. Share a good memory of something you recall from before you were 10.
11. Touch your toes or knees and make a big circle stretch with your arms. As you come up, take a deep breath.
12. Watch the Lion King or Cinderella.
13. Have a piece of chocolate.
14. Sing a round with a friend or child.
15. Listen to someone's worries and try to help them feel better.
16. Watch one hour of news when the children are in bed.
17. Turn off the TV.
18. Say a cheerful “Good morning!” to the first person you see.
19. Read someone a bedtime story.
20. Hold hands.
21. Change your sheets.
22. Sing a song your Mom or Dad used to sing that you'd almost forgotten about.
23. Make your own list and share it.
Sue Heersink
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.