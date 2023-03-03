To the editor:
In today’s troubled world, how great was it to escape for an evening to Governor’s Academy and enjoy their production of “9 to 5” on Feb. 17 and 18.
True to the script of about 40 years ago, the production captures issues of women’s rights still true today. The beautiful theater at the academy was the place to enjoy the production.
The students’ acting, singing and dancing was on a professional level. Light, sound, stage setting, all very professional.
Congratulations to all students and staff involved in “9 to 5.”
ANDREA ALUKONIS
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.