To the editor:
As a resident of Prospect Street, though not immediately adjacent to the bank property, I have been following with interest the controversy over the Institution for Savings' proposed addition.
I applaud the bank's attempt to placate the concerns of their neighbors and their desire to have the addition blend in with its surroundings.
My only comment, which apparently is shared by neither the bank, nor its neighbors, nor the planning commission, is that a building should look like what it is.
A house should look like a house. A bank should look like a bank. High Street should look like a residential street. State Street should look like a "downtown."
In a time when artifice often takes precedence over reality, having a bank that looks like a house so that it "blends in" is evidently not a reason for concern for many.
We have become accustomed to things not being what they seem or profess to be, whether people, institutions or buildings. I, for one, hope the bank returns to its earlier plan with revisions as necessary.
At least it looked like what it was.
Jay Harris
Newburyport
