To the editor:
Our present moment in the climate crisis is calling me to protect what I love.
I love my family. I love nature. My family and I moved to Newburyport to experience nature at the Parker River National Wildlife Refuge.
The Newburyport Climate Resiliency Plan identifies Plum Island and my neighborhood Joppa Flats as most vulnerable. I wonder how I can make personal changes and widen public support for what we can and must do to protect what we love. What action would make the difference?
If you feel as I do, I invite you to join Extinction Rebellion (XR) Massachusetts at a series of events during XR’s Climate Emergency Week, April 4-10.
Virtual events include learning how you and your yard can be part of the solution at Ecological Gardening Primer.
Create sustainable homemade wind art. Join in a discussion on strategy and training in XR’s core value of nonviolent direct action for change. Explore the science in "Headed for Extinction" or in "Queer Voices in the Climate Movement."
Discuss the change you want to see in the world and how you can listen deeply to others by attending a climate grief circle.
In-person local events include "Break the Trance," a silent meditation on the climate emergency and the contemplative "Winds of Change Art Actions" featuring flying windsocks, wind ribbons and spinners. Please note all in-person events follow strict COVID precautions.
What action can you take to make the difference? Join us during Climate Emergency Week and protect what you love.
I’m looking forward to seeing friends, families, business leaders, resiliency advocates, Newburyport Resiliency Committee members and elected officials at these inspiring events that can help us chart the course of our future.
Go to XRMASS.org/events for more information.
Leslie DiCola
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.