To the editor:
As consumers, we have enormous choice, from automobiles (more than 400 models) to yogurt (a cornucopia of flavors, styles and types of milk). But as voting citizens, we generally have just two choices – red or blue. It doesn’t have to be that way.
Have you ever voted for the least objectionable of two candidates? I know I have. Worse yet, have you ever not voted because you did not like either alternative? Are you tired of two candidates attacking each other, rather than debating ideas and policy alternatives? There is a better system.
This election, Massachusetts voters can adopt ranked choice voting (RCV), which would give us the option to rank candidates in order of preference (first, second, third, etc.). If no candidate gets more than half the votes, the lowest vote-getter is eliminated, and their voters’ next-choice candidate gets those votes.
This continues until a candidate wins a majority, ensuring that every vote is only counted once, no vote is wasted and additional candidates can’t be “spoilers.”
Public confidence in government is at a historic low, with only 17% of Americans trusting elected officials. With RCV, candidates are less likely to engage in attacks because they need to be a high choice, if not your favorite.
This systemic change should lead to more vigor and less vitriol in politics. In fact, implementing RCV is a key recommendation in Our Common Purpose, a bipartisan blueprint for restoring our democracy.
RCV is already working in Maine, and has been endorsed by all but one member of the Massachusetts delegation.
Please vote "yes" on Question 2 to bring RCV to our state. And, by the way, I prefer low-fat Greek yogurt with blueberries, but that’s just me.
Brent Mitchell
Newbury
