To the editor:
On Sept. 1 we have a primary election. No, this isn’t the “big one” in which we elect a president. But Newburyport residents should not overlook the critical opportunity to affirm our support to Sen. Ed Markey, who faces a stiff challenge from within the Democratic ranks.
I’ve known and worked with Ed Markey for more than three decades. From the first time we met, when he sat down next to my Statehouse desk to share his passionate support for sensible energy policy that slows climate change, he has never lost his focus on issues that affect us.
Ed believes we are a great nation, but that we can always be greater. He is an acknowledged leader on telecommunications policy and environmental protection. No one in the Senate speaks with greater authority on the risk of climate change. But he not only points to our problems, he crafts attainable solutions. The Green New Deal is just one of the ways Ed Markey integrates his deep understanding of issues with practical remedies that flow from his lifetime of experience with the legislative process.
Whether the issue is climate change, telecommunications, gun control, paid family leave, education reform, or social and racial justice, Ed is a leader to be reckoned with. His decades of tenure in Washington give us a distinct advantage over others, as he occupies powerful committee chairs that can be earned only by his seniority in the Senate. Throwing away that power would be foolhardy.
Most important, Ed has never lost his passion for the job. He is honest, intelligent, hard-working, and has never forgotten his humble roots.
When you vote Tuesday, Sept. 1, please join me and vote to send Ed Markey back to the U.S. Senate.
Barry Connell
Newburyport
