To the editor:
We have two important questions on this November’s ballot, and I wish the arguments would rely on fact rather than fear and hysteria.
Question 1 mandates that independent repair shops and/or owners be given access to a vehicle’s “mechanical data related to vehicle maintenance and repair.”
I can see why manufacturers don’t like that; it wouldn’t look very good to say, “We think that only we should be allowed to fix your car!” So instead, they tell us it’s a “data grab by third parties” who want to use this data for nefarious purposes. Really?
Just like the “bathroom bill” would spawn legions of perverts hanging out in women’s restrooms just waiting to pounce, right? Just how many seedy ex-boyfriends are going to have the equipment and the technical savvy to get their hands on your data?
And since manufacturers are so concerned about our privacy, surely they have provided an easy way for owners to control which data is collected or transmitted, right?
Question 2 provides for “ranked choice voting,” and the argument “against" is insulting: essentially, voters are too stupid to pick more than one candidate. Really?
Filling out a satisfaction survey from CVS is harder! You list your #1 choice, and you don’t have to do anything more. You may opt to make a second choice, if you think maybe your vote for Alfred E. Newman may be “wasted” if he loses.
Calling it an “instant runoff” is a good metaphor. If — and only if — no candidate gets a majority of votes, the second choice of those ballots whose first choice came in last (poor Alfred) get tallied. Too complicated? For politicians, maybe, not me.
The argument also claims this system removes “informed choice” and makes you guess who “will remain standing in multiple voting rounds” and “their ballots are not counted in the final vote.”
That makes absolutely no sense, because all ballots are always “counted.” What’s different is that without ranked choice, a ballot for a less-popular candidate may be considered "wasted," whereas with ranked choice, those ballots can go to the voters’ second choice – and it’s your choice, not anybody else’s.
Here’s another way to look at it: Suppose we had ranked choice voting when the candidates were Gore, Bush and Nader, and Nader voters could indicate a second choice. Might the result have been different?
Glenn Richards
Newburyport
