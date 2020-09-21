To the editor:
A Tanglewood-like atmosphere overtook a Newburyport lawn on a recent Sunday, thanks to poets Rhina Espaillat and Alfred Nicol, and guitarist John Tavano, who generously donated their time and talent in support of a local scholarship.
Established in 2018, Write the World is a scholarship for a Newburyport High School student committed to using writing to promote social justice. Students must submit original works and a brief statement about how they envision continuing to “right” the world after graduation. Submissions are reviewed each year by local literary icons, Rhina Espaillat and Andre Dubus III.
This year’s benefit performance included recitations from 2019 scholarship winner Bailey Fogel and NHS senior Norah Morrissey. I think it’s fair to say that everyone on the lawn felt uplifted by these young voices.
In addition to thanking the five amazing artists, my gratitude goes to Beth and Bill Clary, consummate hosts, who provided not only an ideal venue where the audience could socially distance, but also snacks catered by Carry Out Café.
Thanks to all those who attended, as well as to those who sent contributions, even if they couldn’t attend.
In the midst of so much ugliness and chaos in the world, I feel blessed to be here in Newburyport among so many people – young and old – committed to doing the hard work of social justice.
Deborah Szabo
Newburyport
