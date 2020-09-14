To the editor:
I feel deep urgency to call your attention, and the attention of your readers, to yet another outrageous sign of the times — possibly the most insidious and dangerous of them all. Here is my story.
I campaign quite often these days for Joe Biden for president. Whenever I can, I drive a 1937 Ford convertible around our local region, treating folks to a fun, old-fashioned one-car rally.
I was driving through downtown Newburyport at about 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 30. In the usual way, smiles, thumbs ups and occasional cheers were coming my way, as you would expect. Out of nowhere, to my right rear side, a young man's voice caught me by surprise, "Joe Biden likes touching little boys." I nearly stopped, disgusted and angry. I drove on.
Now this week, I have just learned that my cousin in Jaffrey, New Hampshire, was, at around the same time, while watching the Democratic National Convention, shocked to be confronted with precisely the same absurd but deadly rumor.
She is currently convalescing at a rehab facility there, and since she was up much later than usual, she was seeing the night staff. She found herself in a struggle, fighting off the accusations of one of the nursing assistants, a middle-aged Jamaican immigrant who was outraged that my cousin planned to vote for Joe Biden, the pedophile.
There you have it. Trump and the Republican Party's secret weapon — unutterable and disgusting slander. Those who are using this accusation know the opposition will naturally be reluctant to deny it.
Using classic bully tactics, pioneered by the infamous Karl Rove, the whisper campaign is raging like a wildfire through the underbrush of the American electorate. Unchecked, unopposed.
Stand up my friends and neighbors! We can't afford to just push back when encountering this venomous libel. Seek it out and destroy it wherever you can.
Specifically, I call on all of you to confront every Republican candidate for every office however small and demand they renounce this rumor.
That party is the only possible benefactor of this Machiavellian tactic, also seen in the QAnon movement. Whenever a candidate stands up as a member of the Republicans, call them out and demand they categorically deny they support it.
Be aware: If Republicans let it grow like a cancer on our political body, it will help them in the short term. In the long term, it will severely damage us all.
Help everyone you can, of either party, see the pedophile invention for what it is: a cynical, calculated and outrageous subversion.
George Odell
Newburyport
