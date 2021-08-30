To the editor:
I am responding to "South End streets in miserable condition," Paul Mendelson wrote about the conditions of our sidewalks and street, especially down the South End. I agree with most of what he had to say.
But quite by accident, I found out much more than I ever knew about the sidewalk division. I happened to run into one of the employees of that department, actually the foreman Ron Keefe a couple of months ago.
I told him how I and two other neighbors had put our names on a list for sidewalk repairs more than five years ago. He listened and said he would be up to take a look, much to my surprise, he did indeed show up and said he would do what he could because he has a department of three, yes, three employees who take care of all the sidewalks in the city.
Those people you might see on Merrimac Street and High Street and working with a grant and funds with an outside contractor. I was shocked to hear that all the sidewalks in the city are under the care of three people.
I'm sure there are a lot more people who are unaware of that who did not know this, either. Long story short, the following weeks the crews came up and did repair and put in new sections of our sidewalks, did an awesome job, and also reseeded the parts of the grass that needed it.
They checked on it as the weeks went by. Can't say enough about the job they did. Grateful to all three and the foreman. I'm sure the criticisms are hard for the people to read and hear too often.
What I don't understand is why there isn't more money put in the budget for that section of the DPS?
I understand our other departments are also understaffed and working on a very low budget.
With all this beautiful city has to offer to so many people in other ways, why is this happening? I only hope our next mayor will rectify this problem.
Let's put some of our tax dollars to work for the people that live here and pay them. Not for the tourists who visit and then leave.
I know tourists are a part of our economy growing and thriving. This is the city I was born in and came back as an adult to live. I consider myself lucky to still be able to afford to live here.
Dolores White
Newburyport
