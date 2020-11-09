To the editor:
I am experiencing the same "remarkable disconnect" that Warren Russo describes in his letter to the editor (Nov. 2) but it is most certainly not over the reporting or lack of reporting on the contents of Hunter Biden's laptop. Mr. Russo calls this "the biggest scandal in U.S. history?"
Somehow, I do not think he has been following as closely the four years of bad behavior by the Trump children who have become the poster children of nepotistic corruption in American and who, unlike Hunter Biden, were actually found guilty of wrongdoing by the Supreme Court of New York state.
When Trump mocked wounded and dead veterans, calling them "losers," I thought that he could not possibly sink any lower. I was wrong.
Last Wednesday, I was shocked to see the president of the United States lying about the results of the election and actively trying to stop votes from being counted only, of course, in those states where these votes might be for his opponent.
Trump has repeatedly tried to delegitimize the 2020 election by spreading lies and mistrust, interfering with the Postal Service, closing polling places in Democratic neighborhoods and threatening lawsuits. He has done this in a blatant effort to subvert the electoral process in order to maintain power for himself and his Republican enablers.
This is exactly the type of behavior that the U.S. government would condemn vigorously if it were happening elsewhere in some "banana republic" or eastern European totalitarian country. But it is happening here, in the United States.
What I find most horrifying is that about 47% of the American public seem to think that it is OK that Trump and the Republican Party are trying to undermine the basic principle and foundation of our representative democracy: the right of every individual to vote and have their vote counted.
I am certain that time will reveal one of the biggest scandals in U.S. history is not, as Russo claims, press coverage of the contents of Hunter Biden's laptop, but the Republican attempt to corrupt the democratic process in the 2020 presidential election.
Patricia Ward
Newburyport
