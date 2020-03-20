To the editor:
It really seems hopeless to dialogue with people like Donna Pasquale who refuses to draw a distinction between legal and illegal immigration (Letter to the editor, March 13).
There was no irony in my letter; I was well aware of where Dr. Field and his fiancé came from, both of whom had respected our laws and had gone through a vetting process to come to this country. Their grisly murder, elaborately planned for months by Mr. Teixeira, was a tragedy that would have been avoided if the commonwealth had cooperated with immigration officials. OK, maybe I am just an awful person that this city would like to be rid of for carping about a church banner but I see no love in this horrifying oversight. It seems that I must repeat myself: We are either a nation of laws or a land of anarchy, indistinguishable from any other banana republic. Ms. Pasquale is entitled to believe whatever she wants but not calling Mr. Teixeira “illegal” doesn’t change him into anything other than the murderous thug that he is.
More than one reader of this paper have “lovingly” suggested that I take a hike but being a disabled veteran requiring handicapped parking that’s a bit of an inconvenience having to frequently do business on Pleasant Street. Perhaps I should explore that option if it makes others happy. However, if we ever adopt the policy of open borders that Ms. Pasquale seems to crave for, there won’t be any place in the city safe to walk for anyone. That specter is rearing its ugly head as the Massachusetts Legislature considers sanctuary city proposals already on the table. How putting friends and family in harm’s way like that makes Newburyport a more loving and neighborly community is beyond my comprehension.
Richard Collins
Georgetown
