To the editor:
Because it is Nurses Week, I wanted to share with Daily News readers a few thoughts on what it is like working as a R.N. at Anna Jaques Hospital.
Anna Jaques stood out as somewhere I wanted to work because of the overwhelming kindness and acceptance from the nursing staff there.
Getting to work alongside these nurses over the last three years has been pivotal for me. Their experience, friendships and support are something that makes this hospital incredibly special to work at.
Anna Jaques’ experienced nurses add immense value in teaching newer nurses like me to be as proficient as we can for our patients. This is why I have supported my fellow nurses during their outreach efforts to management and their public actions, like the informational picket that was held outside of the hospital in March.
It is so important to be involved in supporting our patients and each other. I am totally committed to keeping the work family I love so much together – safe, healthy and happy.
Doing so is good for patients, it’s good for the community, and it’s good for Anna Jaques Hospital.
SARAH SPENCER
Newburyport
