To the editor:
Have we reached the point that capitalizing one letter over another provokes a “stunned” reaction, is called out as “racist,” and requires an “apology?”
Apparently so, at least when it comes to The Associated Press’ decision to capitalize the word “Black” while leaving “white” lowercase.
The recent letter in your paper (Nov. 30) piqued my interest, leading me to delve into the discussion. The first thing I learned is that Bradley Green has noteworthy allies in supporting his position.
Not surprisingly, Fox News has decided to capitalize “white” as well. They are not alone, though: Both CNN and The Washington Post, known as liberal media outlets, have decided to do the same. On the other side, The New York Times, Columbia Journalism Review and even Rupert Murdoch’s Wall Street Journal have joined The Associated Press in retaining the lower case “w.”
My investigation showed me that these stylistic choices were not lightly made. A simple Google search yields a wealth of thoughtful discussion.
“It seems like such a minor change, black versus Black," The Times’ national editor, Marc Lacey, said. "But for many people the capitalization of that one letter is the difference between a color and a culture.’” (“Why We’re Capitalizing Black,” NYT, July 5, 2020).
The Wall Street Journal addressed the matter this way: “The decision to capitalize Black recognizes the primacy of a racial, cultural and ethnic identity of American descendants of people who were uprooted from sub-Saharan Africa, enslaved and stripped of the diverse identities of their homelands.”
On the other hand, “The adjective white doesn’t define a cohesive ethno-cultural group in the way Black does, and therefore will remain lowercase in the Journal.” (“WSJ is now capitalizing Black,” WSJ, June 29, 2020).
It is beyond the scope of this brief letter to say more. I also know that I have much to learn about the long, complex history and sensibilities behind this apparently fraught grammatical change.
Instead, I would like to end with a thought from the June 16 Columbia Journalism Review: “This all makes for a good start, but it will mean nothing if white Americans don’t make an effort to understand the whys and wherefores — which is to say, the history that delivered us to this precise point in time. That, of course, will be a taller order than simply asking them to capitalize one little letter.”
Nancy Ledoux
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.