To the editor:
Kudos to letter writer Joe Teixeira for providing the truth behind the deception in a previous letter’s swipe at the Newburyport Public Library.
Teixeira did, however, miss a key point, likely because the writer promoting the ironically named Citizens for Responsible Education deliberately omitted it:
Attendance at the CRE “forum” will require $20 admission. In effect, it is a fundraiser—quite different from forums such as those of, say, Newburyport Youth Services on “how to talk to young children about race and racism” which have been free and open to the public.
Clearly, CRE wants no talk at all about race and racism in schools, and so they’ve used Critical Race Theory as a label for all of it to make it sound menacing. Fact is, CRT is a concept taught in law school regarding consequences of laws on race. It has never been intended for high schools. CRE’s use of the term is both fraudulent and cynical.
So kudos to the library for refusing to promote this effort to stunt education—from someone who just two months ago was harshly critical of them in an As I See It headlined, “Weeding our reading.”
If I may combine my praise with my criticism: America 2022 is neither the place nor the time to be getting rid of books.
JACK GARVEY Plum Island
