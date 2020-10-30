To the editor:
2020 is a dumpster fire and Donald Trump is a bum. I have already cast my ballot for Joe Biden and hope (pray!) we can turn the page on the national nightmare that is "The Donald."
Notwithstanding my “lefty” leanings ideologically, particularly in this season of our collective discontent, I proudly support James Kelcourse for state representative and am mystified by some of the letters that I have read on these pages, which seem disconnected from reality and rooted in a failure to understand the role of a state representative.
Being a state representative is about providing local constituent services and no one has, could, or would do more than James Kelcourse in that regard. Jim is the Energizer Bunny of local constituent services — before and all throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. He is a proven, caring leader who has delivered time and again for those in need.
To suggest otherwise, or to put a political party over actual performance, is part of same mindset that has driven our divisive national politics into the abyss.
Don’t fall prey to that same trap locally: Vote Kelcourse. This lefty did because he’s earned it.
Peter Acton
Newburyport
