Heather Alterisio’s article in the Wednesday Daily News, regarding the purchase of a National Guard maintenance building at 57 Low St., indicates that the mayor and several City Council members who often vote along with her are still considering using this building for Youth Services.
One of those councilors lives next to the Brown School, where a number of residents have expressed a desire to move the Youth Services out of their neighborhood.
A Youth Services move to the Low Street property is a bad idea for a number of reasons. It’s on the wrong side of Low Street, a side where parking has long been banned, and where there are no sidewalks, and insufficient room to build them.
It’s also across the street from the driveway that school buses fill to deliver children in the early morning, and again to take them home after school. When the 20 mph lights are not blinking, drivers routinely drive 35 mph past this part of Low Street.
The National Guard building was built on swamp land. A previous article reported that two city employees became ill after being exposed to mold inside this building.
But we shouldn’t be surprised if the mayor and her followers get their way. Newburyport city councils and mayors have a long history of bad ideas. The disastrous, smelly landfill was one of them.
Making Plum Island residents close up perfectly good septic systems and hook up to a questionable sewer system cost them thousands of dollars.
The new parking garage across the street from a hotel and retail shops that may never be built was a bad idea, and it has been admitted that this garage will never pay for itself.
We also stood by while a train station was built on the wrong side of the tracks. Until recently, no one could make a profit there, and few people stopped in to buy tickets.
The nearby housing project that is almost finished does not seem to have any land for children to play in. They can’t play on the railroad tracks, the Route 1 circle, or the swampy area across the street.
Apparently, City Council President Eigerman and Ward 1 City Councilor Zeid (who introduced an order on Monday to authorize the purchase of the National Guard building on Low Street for general municipal purposes) have had enough of Newburyport’s history of bad ideas.
Time will tell if the rest of the city councilors will join them.
Ed Anderson
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.