To the editor:
Since 2016, for obvious reasons, Republicans have been erasing history with a superficial claim:
Today’s Democratic Party is the same party of slavery and Jim Crow while Republicans are the party of emancipation and integration.
They repeat and insist on it in the halls of Congress, in town meetings, and on the editorial pages of newspapers.
The claim is as oblivious of history as saying that we are still at war with Germany and Japan simply because they are still named Germany and Japan.
Considering who still flies Confederate flags, this is gaslighting.
As Bruce Deveau of Amesbury noted in a recent letter here: “(T)he racist Southern Democrats of the Jim Crow era bear no more resemblance to today's Democratic Party than Lincoln's Republicans have with today's Republicans.”
For proof, type the words “ideological shift American history parties” into a search engine, and choose from several established, credible sources that trace both parties’ gradual change from Reconstruction to “Nixon’s Southern Strategy.”
Emphasis may differ, but all agree that Theodore Roosevelt’s independent challenge to incumbent President Taft in 1912 was the most dramatic turning point.
Into this paper’s search engine, type “A shift in presidential tense” for a 2013 column emphasizing young, upstart Hubert Humphrey’s forceful civil rights speech at the 1948 Democratic Convention.
That’s when all the Dixiecrats booed, hissed and walked out while candidate Truman and Democratic honchos freaked out.
But radio brought it home, I concluded, and the speech rallied the public to the polls for Truman’s stunning upset over Republican Dewey.
Boldness wins — a lesson I wish Democrats would learn.
Jack Garvey
Newbury
