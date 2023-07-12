To the editor:
The July 5 Newburyport Daily News editorial titled “It can happen here” opines that the proposed 140-page bill (HD 4420) titled “An Act Modernizing Firearms Laws” is a good-faith effort to simply update the firearms laws which are currently in force here in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. In fact, HD 4420 goes way beyond that stated premise.
Besides adding “ghost gun” provisions (what I would call an update), the bill has multiple pages listing specific makes and models of long guns that will be banned in Massachusetts, effectively banning all modern semiautomatic rifles. It mandates the serializing of all firearm magazines, holds manufacturers liable for injuries or property damage caused by guns, and bans guns on most public property and any private property unless the owner has provided express consent.
For gun store owners, even if their facility can be locked and surveilled, they must comply with new “locked container” storage requirements. The bottom line here is that this proposed update goes way beyond “updates” and infringes on gun owners’ Second Amendment rights, effectively making gun ownership and sales here virtually impossible.
The editorial cites Centers for Disease Control (CDC) data to show that gun control laws are effective since Massachusetts has the lowest rate of people killed by firearms in the United States in contrast to Mississippi, which has far looser gun control laws and the highest rate in the country.
However, the same CDC data shows that some of the lowest rates of people killed by firearms are three states with “gun friendly” laws (Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont), while two states with some of the highest rates of firearm deaths have some of the most strict gun laws in the country (Maryland and Illinois).
We can keep piling on more and more gun laws; they will only affect law-abiding citizens. Criminals continue to find a way to obtain guns illegally. In Baltimore and Chicago, guns are all but banned, yet the carnage from gun violence in those cities continues unabated.
So, what is at least one solution to this horrible problem? How about enforcing gun laws that already exist? In 2017, there were 112,000 cases where people lied about their backgrounds on the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) in order to buy a gun, a potential felony. However, only 12 cases were prosecuted.
In Illinois, 10,818 people had gun licenses revoked, but 8,000 of those people kept their illegal guns. According to the Chicago Tribune, only 10 people were arrested for their offense.
The July 5 editorial states “Massachusetts is already a national leader in gun control”. If that statement is true, then the old engineering adage “If it isn’t broke, don’t fix it” applies here.
RICHARD GRILLO
Newbury
