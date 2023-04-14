To the editor:
Missing from recent letters to the editor regarding veterans benefits is any mention of a vote taken in the U.S. House of Representatives a year ago.
Called the Honoring Our PACT Act to increase benefits for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits, it passed 256-174, which may seem like a healthy margin until we break it down.
Democrats voted 222-0 in favor. Republicans voted 174-34.
Most of the Republican Party called the bill “too expensive.” No matter that, five years earlier, many of them voted unanimously to cut the corporate tax rate from 35% to 21%.
This is not to oppose the measure favored by two letters, but to oppose the begrudging mention of funds allocated to address the needs of those fleeing violence and poverty in Central and South America.
All I read and hear says that, as has always been true of immigrant populations, Hispanics have been enlisting in America’s armed services in considerable numbers.
If you want an increase in veterans benefits, don’t look to the Rio Grande, look to the ballot box.
JACK GARVEY
Plum Island
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.