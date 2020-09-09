To the editor:
Where does one begin in response to Mr. Russo’s letter to The Daily News dated Sept. 2, 2020?
His missive is a mumbo jumbo of tortured logic, a mixture of social/political commentary and an advice column. It is intended for those whom Mr. Russo deems to be in need of a civics lesson regarding free speech.
He is responding to the feedback the public gave to Mr. Roy regarding Mr. Roy’s display of the Confederate flag and other racist and misogynistic signage on his property. Mr. Roy designated Kamala Harris, Biden’s choice for running mate, as “Joe’s hoe.” That is “whore” for those unfamiliar with Mr. Roy’s creative use of language.
Mr. Russo wants us to know that Mr. Roy has free speech rights and that anyone who wants to be critical of such hate speech should just suck it up and shut up, especially those Mr. Russo describes as “social justice warriors.”
Is there a bit of a contradiction here, Mr. Russo? So Mr. Roy has a right to free speech but those who want to comment on Mr. Roy, according to Mr. Russo’s argument, do not have that same right? Mr. Russo states, “Unless you have been somehow appointed official censor, please keep your comments to yourself.”
I guess the next logical question to ask would be: Who appointed Mr. Russo as official censor? Is the contradiction here too subtle for Mr. Russo to see? Further on, Mr. Russo writes, “Mind your own business, however difficult this may be for all the social justice warriors and city censors now patrolling our streets.”
There are other bits of advice, such as knocking on someone’s door to tell them you are offended by their socio/political signage. I’m sure the police would love to see people with opposing viewpoints communicating in this manner, especially in these times.
But hey, maybe we should just follow Mr. Russo’s well-thought-out advice on this one, he being such an accomplished “journalist” and all.
Now, some advice for Mr. Russo. Now that you’ve given the public a civics lesson on free speech, perhaps you could give us your view on the following topics:
1. How might such displays of white supremacy, such as the Confederate flag, impact Black people, especially Black children, psychologically and emotionally.
2. How might Mr. Roy’s misogynistic signage impact women and young girls?
In the final analysis, maybe you should just take your own advice. Put down the paper and pen, shut down your word processor and just shut up. And make America great again.
Richard Spada
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.