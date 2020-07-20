To the editor:
I was glad to read of the Cummings Foundation grant to the YWCA to assist in combating homelessness and to help low-income families stay in their homes.
The article states that the Y will assist households in navigating the process of obtaining resources. It specifically mentions the application for child care vouchers. Most families would like nothing better than to go to work or school to improve the lives of themselves and their children.
The article states that the process of obtaining a voucher is complicated. This is just one example of the difficulty families face in trying to obtain benefits. There are numerous document requirements (e.g. ID, birth certificates, etc.) that often the homeless or low-income families do not have. When one is rendered homeless, often these documents are lost and the cost of procuring new ones prohibitive.
Child care vouchers, even once received, are not a guarantee of a place in a child care facility. Often, the wait list for space is long. There is a reasonable fix for the child care issue – universal child care. So many other countries provide this that there are many models that the U.S. could follow.
The success of these programs in battling homelessness and poverty and in giving children a good head start in their education is proven. There are work requirements in order to obtain certain benefits, without the supports necessary to ensure that families have the ability to go to work.
Even affordable housing, with its lowered rents, often requires a minimum income to qualify. It is time for this country to come out of the Dark Ages and make child care available to all so that all families can do what they need to do to provide for their families.
Meg Alfoni
Newbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.