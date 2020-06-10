To the editor:
Newburyport is an idyllic town, as quintessential as New England towns come.
This time of year always brings me back to playing baseball in the Pioneer League or sipping fresh lemonade in Market Square during Yankee Homecoming. But the idealism of such a homogenous town can be insulating, to say the least.
And I worry that if we don’t intentionally break through that insulation, we will continue to perpetuate the systemic racism that is so obviously plaguing our country today. I worry that if we don’t do something now, our children will know a world far uglier than the one we’re currently living in.
So in response to the insensible deaths of Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd and innumerable others, I am vowing to be actively anti-racist and I invite you to join me.
It’s tempting to draw conclusions about an entire group of people from a handful of interactions with a few individuals. In a town like Newburyport, where black people comprise less than 2% of the population, a white person’s understanding of black America is limited.
If you only know one black person, like I did growing up, you’ll be tempted to think that their story is generalizable to all black Americans. It isn’t. The solution for this is exposure. Engage with more people that don’t look like you. Support black-owned small businesses. Read books and listen to podcasts published by black authors. Truly hear, know and amplify black voices.
In his book, “How to be Anti-Racist,” Ibram X. Kendi says that the opposite of racism is anti-racism. He notes that there is no neutrality in the racism conversation, no such thing as just being “not racist.”
It’s not enough to consider yourself a good person and call it a day. Instead, we have to actively work to recognize and confront racial injustice, even in its subtlest form. Importantly, being anti-racist doesn’t mean that we’re absent of racism.
Rather, it means that we are willing to be honest and vulnerable with ourselves enough to realize when and where we’re falling short. It means having the courage to call others out and to do so in the spirit of creating a more equitable world.
This process is difficult, and it demands our attention. Honest conversation with ourselves, family, friends and co-workers wherein we hold each other accountable is the first step to tearing down centuries of racial injustice.
Because while it isn’t, necessarily, our fault that we and our ancestors have absorbed messages of white superiority for centuries, it is our responsibility to see that those messages end here.
To my fellow white people, don’t shy away from this work because you feel awkward or think that it’s not your lane.
This work has fallen solely on the hands of black Americans for too long, and it’s time for us to do our part. All lives cannot matter until black lives matter.
Molly Synder
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.