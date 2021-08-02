LETTER: A relationship forged in antique glass

To the editor:
The past year has taught us much about the value of relationships and the importance of helping each other.
As one of the 20th century’s greatest leaders, Mahatma Ghandi, said, “Relationships are based on four principles: respect, understanding, acceptance and appreciation.”
The outstanding collection of exhibits, models and artwork at Custom House Maritime Museum is indicative of the respect that the people of Newburyport have for their maritime heritage.
Each artifact is precious and brings to life the rich maritime history of the seaside port. One jewel in the collection is the 1926 classic Fresnel lens that once lit Pomham Rocks Lighthouse in Riverside, Rhode Island.
Perched high on a rocky, half-acre island, Pomham Rocks is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year. The lighthouse was decommissioned by the U.S. Coast Guard in 1974. It became home to a few civilian families, before being abandoned.
Then, in 2004, a group of local concerned citizens formed Friends of Pomham Rocks Lighthouse, with a mission to restore and maintain Rhode Island’s northernmost light station. More than a $1 million and much hands-on work later, by 2018, the lighthouse was fully restored inside and out. The only thing missing was its iconic Fresnel lens.
And that’s where understanding comes into play. A few board members from Pomham Rocks met with Joan Whitlow, executive director of Custom House Maritime Museum, to request the return of the lens.
They understood that they were asking the museum to part with a treasure that had attracted visitors for decades. And Joan fully understood what the classic lighthouse lens meant to those who had worked so hard to restore and preserve its original home.
With unparalleled generosity and a heavy heart, Custom House accepted the request to return the antique Fresnel lens to its original home. It had been on loan from the U.S. Coast Guard for more than 40 years.
Dec. 1, 2021, will mark the 150th anniversary of the first lighting of Pomham Rocks Lighthouse.
Words cannot express the appreciation that Friends of Pomham Rocks Lighthouse has for Custom House Maritime Museum for so diligently caring for this adopted lens for decades and then graciously returning it to its home.
There will be much celebrating in Rhode Island to mark this momentous year. But above all, we celebrate the people of Newburyport for giving us the best birthday present ever.
Dennis Tardiff
Chair of the board of directors
Friends of Pomham Rocks Lighthouse
Riverside, R.I.
