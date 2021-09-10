To the editor:
On behalf of the Amesbury Chamber of Commerce and business community, I’d like to thank everyone who visited downtown Amesbury for our 2021 Summer Series.
Every Thursday from June through August, downtown Amesbury featured live bands, outdoor art classes and free outdoor fitness.
This program was organized by our chamber and made possible in part due to a grant from MassDevelopment. We worked together to activate several downtown spaces and energize our central business district.
Programs like these are not possible without the support and partnership of many local businesses. In addition to MassDevelopment, many of our local businesses teamed up to ensure this program’s success.
Thank you to Dr. Maris DiTolla, Hadlan Insurance Group, Newburyport Bank and Professional Physical Therapy for providing additional financial support so that this program could last the entire season – 13 Thursdays!
Outdoor fitness was led by teams from Sweat Fixx, Motivate Barre Cardio Nutrition and CrossFit Amesbury, all of which led classes on green space provided by Main Street Congregational Church; while Zach Field Drums & Music coordinated a variety of weekly talent to entertain us through live music in the amphitheater.
Fine Art by Renee Schneider led dozens of people in creating their own paintings throughout the summer, helping many tap their hidden talents!
Thank you to the City of Amesbury for giving us use of these public spaces. Several local businesses, like Hoppy’s Cantina, Ale House, Gametime Lanes, The Barn Pub & Grille and Ovedia Artisan Chocolates, provided last-minute shelter when rain threatened to wash out our bands and art classes – allowing us to keep going despite the rain.
All of this came together to create more opportunities for people to congregate downtown, visit local businesses and enjoy a night out.
We’re grateful that our community continues to demonstrate a commitment to supporting our local businesses. It’s because of your energy and dedication that so many of our Amesbury businesses continue to thrive.
The summer may have ended, but we’re looking forward to just as much fun in the fall. Thank you,
Robert Lavoie
Chairman
Amesbury Chamber of Commerce
