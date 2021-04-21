To the editor:
One of the ways Bruce Vogel has been a beacon of community spirit is by his inviting Greater Newburyport Ovarian Cancer Awareness (GNOCA) to use his Plum Island Coffee Roasters after hours for our volunteer planning meetings, thank-you parties and other such gatherings.
Bruce’s generosity has been an important part of GNOCA’s growth and development over the last 10 years and it has greatly benefited from this generosity.
We can only say, “Thank you, Bruce” for your commitment to our community. It has been greatly appreciated and “The Roasters” will be fondly remembered for its part in helping GNOCA become what it is today.
Debra Green, Elaine Carroll, Diane West, Kathy Scanlan, Maryellen Lawler, Margaret Mahoney, Sheila Bridgland, Jennifer Freeman, Ann Marie Salmon, Kitty Krajci, Jeanette Isabella, Amy Poor
