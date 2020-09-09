To the editor:
As a parent of three children that are in the Amesbury public school system, I want to take a moment to acknowledge the extreme circumstances that our wonderful teachers are working under right now.
Teachers spend years collecting items for their kids, for their classrooms — toys that will bring a shy child out of their shell and encourage them to interact with a classmate and build a reciprocal relationship; special books that will engage a child and spark their imagination, leading to innovative and problem-solving creative thinkers; a comforting rocking chair to let our kids feel like this is an environment that they can let their guard down in, that signals that they can be calm and receptive to their day.
Our teachers are being asked to give up items that they have been collecting with care for years — for decades — and reinvent their entire professional methodology to adapt to this new way of life that COVID has thrust upon them. They have to strip their classrooms of every personal and emotional element they have collected over their tenure as educators and caregivers.
Sometimes, the district has the ability to store some of these possessions, but often they do not — and so these tools and possessions and memories are being lost.
We have all made sacrifices in the name of adaptation to this new normal. Our teachers are making personal and professional sacrifices that most of us are not being asked to contend with.
On the first day of school, our teachers have excited hearts and optimistic goals for their kids that they will spend the next nine months with. They are eager to learn about each child and make a connection with each young spirit.
This year will be no different in that basic element of a teacher’s desire to connect with their students — but it will be harder to do that. We trust our teachers with our precious children and we need to take this opportunity to publicly acknowledge all that they are doing to adapt and to reach them in any way that they can.
This is not easy for any of us. Teachers, however, are faced with a professional and emotional upheaval that many of us cannot understand.
They say that teaching is a work of heart. Teachers — I hope you know that we parents, we community members, see you and appreciate you now more than ever. We hope you have a wonderful year, and what’s more — we know you will. Because teachers are tough and teachers adapt.
Your toughness does not go unnoticed and is not unappreciated. Your classrooms may look different, your faces may be harder to see, but your impact on children is still and always life changing and so very important. Thank you for all you do for us.
Kate Currie
Amesbury
