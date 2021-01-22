To the editor:
I tell you, the DNC is full of small minded, thin skinned, vindictive people. Even after they beat you in a political election they have to destroy you afterwards. For example, after beating President Trump, they gotta impeach him because they're afraid he may make a come back and beat them in four years.
Then, if you he decides to make a come back in four years and does beat them, they'll cry like little babies and tell him to play nice.
Mike Tyson
Salisbury
