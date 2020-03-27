LETTER: A thought on 'We are all essential' Mar 27, 2020 38 min ago To the editor:Loved the title of the editorial opinion on March 25: "We are all essential."This especially applies to the most vulnerable and dependent among us: unborn children in the womb! Loretta GallagherNewburyport Tags Womb Opinion Editor Publishing Letter Child Unborn Vulnerable Recommended for you Coronavirus Updates What you need to know about coronavirus Anna Jaques seeks protective equipment donations Baker seeks disaster declaration for state Jobless claims reach historic levels in Bay State CDC report: Young people at risk for coronavirus, too Holaday: No new COVID-19 cases reported in city Food establishments, hours and options in Greater Newburyport. West Newbury extends coronavirus measures Third positive COVID-19 case reported in Georgetown EDITORIAL: Going solo on the court Listen to Local Pulse Listen to Local Pulse live at 9 a.m. on Saturdays or go back and listen to previous shows. Listen now COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries Falmouth, MA - Mary Elizabeth ... Newburyport - Donald DeGloria ... Amesbury,Ma - Although we knew... Newburyport - On Sun., March 1... Kingston, NH - James (Jim) C. ... Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPolice: Salisbury bar owner served customers after banNewburyport confirms 3 people tested positive for COVID-19, awaiting test results on 4thThe Angry Donut closes, maybe for the last timeNewburyport pizza shop donating pies to students in needMayor: 4 suspected COVID-19 cases in NewburyportThree test positive for COVID-19 in AmesburyAmesbury declares state of emergencyAmesbury superintendent not optimistic about return to schoolNH man faces driving, gun charges after I-95 rollover Health Board: All Port personal care services must close Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Featured Homes of the Week +4 Gorgeous views and unmatched adaptability along Essex Bay BY LILLIAN SHAPIRO, SPECIAL CORRESPONDENT FOR REAL ESTATE MARKETPLACE
