To the editor:
We have a true heroine among us!
She is a 19-year-old who has considered suicide as a possible way out after watching the Netflix series "13 Reasons Why". Her name is Isabelle Cole and she was so upset by the series depicting troubled teens in distress, that she decided to take action and do something about it as a then 17-year-old.
She started a mental health awareness organization named "13 Reasons to Fly". I could attempt to describe how it works, but better than that, I urge all who read this to go www.13reasonstofly.com and let Isabelle "Belle" Cole explain it herself.
Despite what you see on the news, the majority of young people are trying to do what's right. In my humble opinion, on another level you have the the Belle Coles among us who are true leaders and pioneers at such a young age.
I first learned of Belle from her grandfather George Cole, that many of you know, when I asked him about his bracelet "13 Ways To Fly". George just took the bracelet off and handed it to me. I respect George as a great guy and so I was off to find out more about Belle. What a pleasant surprise.
Please watch the website and support Belle in her courageous efforts to help the many teens that are in distress!
John R. Carter
Seabrook
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.