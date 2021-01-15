To the editor:
I realize this may be an unpopular viewpoint with folks who have a vested interest in building a new structure for Newburyport Youth Services at 57 Low St.
I could not find a place on the NYS petition to vote no, so I am forced to state my case the old-fashioned way. I urge the City Council and the mayor to allow the March 1 deadline to expire without purchasing the property on Low Street for any municipal use, including a permanent structure for the Newburyport Youth Services.
As the mayor, City Council President Jared Eigerman and consultants for the city have pointed out, this site appears to be attractive at first glance as it is centrally located and inexpensive.
However, further reflection shows the site to be wet and it would be very expensive to put up a large structure here without land remediation. I would not want to see the city construct a structure at this site for any municipal department.
I understand that employees of NYS and nonprofit volunteers would like to have a new structure rather than upgrading their building on Milk Street.
However, I do not feel it is equitable or reasonable to ask the residents of Newburyport to foot the bill for a new NYS headquarters. If the Friends of NYS would like to privately raise funds for a new building, that would make a lot more sense.
Newburyport taxpayers have been asked to pay additional taxes each year to service the debt on municipal bonds obtained to provide better educational opportunities for the children of Newburyport — specifically building the new Bresnahan Elementary School, $34 million to rebuild NHS, and major renovations and improvements to the Nock and Molin schools.
Over the last 10 years, the city has also built a handsome Senior Community Center, a municipal parking facility, and improvements and expansion of the DPW headquarters. How much of our tax dollar can be dedicated to paying off bonds secured for capital improvements?
This does not include local fees drawn from the enterprise fund to build the harbormaster’s building along with millions directed to the sewage treatment plant. Taxpayers need to be cognizant of the fact that our West End fire station is in urgent need of major renovations or more likely a new station.
Mayor Holiday is trying to keep our real estate taxes under control and did so this fiscal year. Our elected officials need to make difficult choices moving forward regarding what we really need in Newburyport.
It is becoming more difficult each year for seniors on fixed incomes to remain in Newburyport. Please do not add to that burden by building on a questionable parcel of land a structure we don’t have to have at this time.
When the final tab arrives for the pandemic, there will be less funding from the state for municipal services. I think we need a nonprofit called FOSTTSIN: Friends of Seniors Trying to Stay in Newburyport.
Ted Jones
Newburyport
