Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

Partly cloudy early. Thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High near 90F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm this evening. Then partly cloudy. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.