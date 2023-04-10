To the editor:
Last week, U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk issued a ruling suspending the Food and Drub Administration's approval of a medication abortion pill called mifepristone. This ruling has set off a firestorm of public debate.
The backlash includes questions about Judge Kacsmaryk’s past and accusations of conservative judge shopping. Not to mention the further degradation of female reproductive rights if this ruling stands.
As the father of three daughters, I am concerned about all these points. But there is something I find more deeply troubling. Something that appears to be lost in the emotionally charged debate over abortion rights in our country.
The FDA is tasked with ensuring the availability of safe and effective drugs in the United States. Approval by the FDA requires scientifically documented medical research to prove the safety and efficacy of a given drug. Mifepristone is an FDA-approved drug that has been used safely for more than 20 years.
With his ruling, Judge Kacsmaryk is opening the door for FDA approval to be decided by the courts, as opposed to medical science. Regardless of where you stand on abortion, the attempt by Judge Kacsmaryk to litigate morality, ignoring medical science, is a level of overreach we should all be concerned about.
CHRISTOPHER ADAM
Newburyport
