To the editor:
Rep. Max Abramson deserves reelection to the New Hampshire Statehouse to represent us in Seabrook, Hampton Falls and Hampton.
The biggest challenge that the New Hampshire House will face next year is the budget shortfall due to COVID-19. The Democrats will introduce tax bills, most likely an income tax and sales tax.
This past session, Max voted against the four income tax bills proposed by Democrats, as well as their sales tax, business taxes, vaping taxes, lodging taxes and "fees."
Max is one of the hardest-working representatives in the Statehouse, whether it was bringing back $881,000 for dredging of harbors in Seacoast, helping our local fishermen or dealing with veteran and police/fire suicides. He had a 96% attendance record and sponsored or co-sponsored nearly 100 bills in the past four years.
Max is a member of the House Business Caucus and Veterans Interest Caucus and is accessible to constituents who contact him about state issues that affect our communities.
Please join me on Nov. 3 and vote for Max Abramson.
Lee Hurst
Hampton, N.H.
