To the editor:
In light of recent letters written by those opposed to the Institution for Savings’ expansion, I feel the need to speak up.
People have the right to their opinions but recent accusations calling the bank “greedy” and a “bad neighbor,” although opinions, are simply untrue. As a seven-year employee, I have seen the bank act selflessly as a “good neighbor” in all communities it serves.
Every year, employees volunteer at hundreds of events while the bank makes generous donations to local schools, hospitals, food pantries and more. We are proud to do this. During this pandemic, the bank has continued to serve its communities and help people while providing essential services to customers and ensuring its employees and customers are safe.
While perhaps not public knowledge, Mike Jones has personally delivered groceries to shut-ins in recent weeks while checking in regularly with all employees. This is a far cry from the “single-minded selfishness” expressed by a recent writer. To personally attack him in the newspaper is unbecoming, uncivil and uncalled for.
Picture yourself contemplating an addition to your property. You take the proper steps to contact an architect, talk with local building authorities, and retain an attorney to help you through the process. Rarely, if ever, do you also contact your neighbors to help design your plans.
Nor do you scrap your plans because neighbors ask. The city has a procedure for requesting permits, which the bank is following. Those opposing the addition imply that unless neighbors were consulted from the beginning, the bank is at fault. Simply not so.
I understand it helps to work with abutters on projects where commercial buildings abut residential areas, but allowing abutters design input prior to filing an application is not a legal requirement for granting permits. Neighbors have every right to attend public hearings and voice concerns; plans may even be sent back to the applicant with requests to implement some of the abutters’ suggestions. Am I missing something that is unfair about this process?
Could this be that the real issue is simply a NIMBY problem: “Not in my backyard?” Neighbors moved into an area that abuts a commercial zone, quite possibly because they liked living close to the library, post office, shops, restaurants, and, yes, banks. They chose to live in an area where there is always the potential for growth and expansion. That’s what successful businesses do to stay successful.
To hear this small but vocal group label the Institution for Savings as greedy and self-serving is insulting not just to Mike Jones, but to every bank employee. It is insulting to depositors and customers that know otherwise.
Finally, it is insulting to every Greater Newburyport resident that has benefited from the generosity and kindness of the Institution for Savings. I can attest that it is a wonderful place to work and has helped to make this city and its surrounding communities a much better place as well.
Nancy Taylor
Newbury
