To the editor:
I just read the article about the project that will be reducing the number of car lanes on the Route 1 bridge from two down to one.
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is doing this so that a bike lane can be installed on either side. I am opposed to this project. I’m all for bike lanes and reducing traffic on the roads.
When this project was approved, MassDOT was not thinking about the repercussions of reducing the traffic lanes on the bridge. By May, the bridge starts opening up so that boats that are traveling can pass through on the river.
The traffic that forms on the bridge when this happens is usually backed up for about a quarter mile or so. When you reduce the road to one lane on both sides, that’s going to make traffic jams on the bridge even worse.
Reducing the road to one lane is a bad idea because this is where accidents may occur. The exit ramp on the west side and entrance ramp on the east side may further complicate the issue.
Currently, there are some people who bike across the bridge but the volume of bikers is relatively light. Not so many that it warrants this type of change.
The option for bikers as it stands is to walk their bikes across the bridge. I believe that a better solution than reducing the number of auto lanes would be to widen the sidewalk on one side only.
Let’s keep in mind that the overpasses on the Newburyport side of Route 1 are in such bad shape that they look like they’re going to fall down. The rebar, that is supposed to be holding them up, is plainly visible.
I am unclear as to why MassDOT would you do a big project on something that is not really necessary prior to fixing a structural problem that is in dire need. This does not make any sense to me.
To somehow get a sense of its worthiness, it would have been useful to have more public input on this project. It is probably too late to change anything now, but I wish there was a way for MassDOT to rethink it.
Narrowing the highway on the bridge is a really bad option. It is a decision that will lead to many safety and traffic issues as well as a misappropriation of funds.
ANDREW MORRIS
Newburyport
