To the editor:
The proposed parks reorganization plan distributes responsibilities for our parks to the Mayor's Office, Newburyport Youth Services, the Department of Public Services, and a proposed “Friends of" group.
In the written reorganization plan, maintenance (mowing and plowing) was the focus. The administration has promoted operational efficiencies in the sharing of maintenance equipment and personnel as the driving force behind the reorganization. There is more to the operation of our city's parks than mowing and plowing. Direct management of use, recreation, and strategic planning of the future of our parks are other aspects that need to be considered. There does not appear to be a cohesive plan that shows how there will be a continued stewardship of our parks.
The proposal assumes that the operation of city parks does not need to be managed as part of a single department, DPS has adequate staffing to manage their current workload, and parks maintenance would be better accomplished under DPS.
My recent experience challenges those assumptions. On Aug. 11, I contacted DPS via the publicly listed email address to report a missing stop sign at Turkey Hill Road and Hale Street. On Aug. 23, no visible action had been taken, so I contacted DPS again. After my second inquiry, a temporary sign was installed in response, although on Sept. 6, the temporary sign was missing. On Sept. 6 (26 days after the initial notification), I inquired as to why no permanent sign fixture was installed at Turkey Hill Road and Hale Street. DPS advised that they were plagued by staffing shortages and would install the permanent sign by the end of the week. A permanent stop sign was installed after my Sept. 6 inquiry.
If the DPS cannot remedy a simple public safety issue like a missing stop sign within a reasonable amount of time, how will they be able to effectively integrate parks maintenance into their operations? If DPS is already plagued with staffing shortages, how will the new workload factor into this merger? The fact that DPS and the Parks Department currently lack department heads at a critical time like this raises concern that the proposed matrix of functions will be managed effectively.
It is my hope that this proposal be amended by the mayor to ensure that all needs within DPS are met. The city is facing millions of dollars of critical infrastructure work, DPS needs to be staffed to adequately plan, obtain funding, develop, and execute these projects. Adding parks responsibilities without considering the consequences to other work functions will hinder DPS’s ability to fulfill its mission to the city.
Owen Smith
Newburyport
