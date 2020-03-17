To the editor:
As a former resident of Ring’s Island (1973-1991), I remember several occasions when Ring’s Island was truly an island with flooding of both Ferry Road and First Street near Marsh Road. The blizzard of ‘78 was the most memorable, but because almost everything was shut down there weren’t any major isolated events.
A few years later, however, during a nor’easter,First Street was flooded with with almost four feet of water at its lowest point near Marsh Road. A friend coming from Newburyport to pick up her daughter visiting with our older daughter got stuck in that area having to escape her car through the sun roof. I never remember Marsh Road or Second Street as it enters Ferry Road being significantly flooded.
Bridging Marsh Road would be an expensive undertaking. In this regard, filling in the low point on First Street seems to be the most effective and responsible solution to flooding on Ring’s Island. As for sidewalks on Ring’s Island, I would say that many houses, especially on Second Street, are so close to the street precluding the building of sidewalks. A sidewalk along Marsh Road is feasible and sensible.
Paul Mendelson
Newburyport
