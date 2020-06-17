To the editor:
I have a home in Newburyport. I vote for mayor every few years, keep my sidewalk clean, pay taxes and renew the little sticker that lets me use the dump. I’m not much for civic life.
But many times last year, when I came home from my commute and paused at the Storey Avenue westbound off-ramp, I would see the “Police Lives Matter” sign on the firehouse, and feel ashamed.
What’s much worse is that, whenever I thought about dropping in and asking my fellow residents of this tiny, cobblestoned paradise why they would feel the need to dilute the validity of a nationwide black experience they’ve never experienced themselves, I didn’t. Because I was afraid.
Not afraid that one of the bluff, good-natured local fire and police folk I run into at fairs or the hardware store would knock me down and kneel on my neck until I died. Just afraid of getting into it, and feeling embarrassed. Which is exactly the point.
Systemic racism is in our system because it’s in our heads. It’s easier to find in silence than in free speech. The laws that enforce it are mostly unwritten. The behavior that perpetuates it is mostly just apathy, ignorance, and going with the flow.
It’s both just and ironic that the internet deluge of tweets, twits and twaddle that promised so much unity and transparency while delivering so much division and debasement has finally produced the one thing white people needed to see.
A black man who can’t breathe. And another, and another.
Truly, white friends, I didn’t think it was this bad. But it is. And as hard as I try, it’s still worse than I think. I know this now.
I don’t think I’ll see that banner again anytime soon. If I don’t, then that’s progress. But I won’t hold my breath. I’m lucky. I don’t have to.
L.D. Rapoport
Newburyport
