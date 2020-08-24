To the editor:
I read with interest Bruce Bergwall's Aug. 20 letter to the editor regarding George Whitefield's statue which was recently removed from the University of Pennsylvania, an academy founded through the partnership of George Whitefield and Benjamin Franklin.
The rationale for the statue's removal was Whitefield's advocacy of slavery before the Georgian leadership to allow slaves to serve in the colonies' only orphanage.
While there is much to say about Whitefield and his legacy, I reserve this for the wider symposium to commemorate the 250th anniversary since his passing in Newburyport on Sept. 30, 1770.
Whitefield preached a message of new spiritual birth and equality before God, which helped catalyze the American Revolution. His preaching crossed barriers of race and class, but stopped short of embracing true social equality – a legacy that has haunted evangelicals for generations.
This is why Whitefield's 250th commemorative anniversary is titled: "The Great Awakening Meets A Just Awakening."
In September and October, Old South Presbyterian Church is hosting a variety of online events with a slate of internationally recognized, racially diverse leaders, preachers and scholars to highlight Whitefield's influence on American history and the evangelical movement.
This year also marks the opportunity to address the incomplete work of full racial justice to which we are just now awakening. Please see the calendar of events at whitefield2020.com.
The Rev. Dr. Sara Singleton
Newburyport
The letter writer is pastor of Old South Presbyterian Church on Federal Street, Newburyport.
