To the editor:
Climate change warriors would be well-advised to educate themselves before making insupportable statements, such as advocating trains powered by "nonelectrified, nonpolluting alternatives like hydrogen."
Although hydrogen is the most abundant element in the universe, it is not naturally independently available. The easiest and most common method of producing hydrogen uses electrolysis to split water molecules into hydrogen and oxygen, and of course, electrolysis requires electricity.
Hydrogen can also be created by reacting natural gas with high-temperature steam, which is generated by burning fossil fuels.
There are also some methods employing acids to release hydrogen from zinc or aluminum, but these are strictly high school chemistry experiments, not feasible for commercial use. Besides, you cannot make aluminum without electricity, so there is no net gain associated with such methods.
A recent letter writer's reference to a report "that Germany plans to replace its diesel lines with (hydrogen)" reminds me of a famous incident in 1937. That was when the German zeppelin Hindenburg caught fire while attempting to land at the Lakehurst Naval Station in New Jersey, killing 36 people.
The U.S. had refused to supply Nazi Germany's Third Reich with helium, so the Germans had used highly inflammable hydrogen instead, with disastrous consequences. One hopes Germany's latest experiment works out better for them this time.
Surely, climate worriers' hearts are in the right place, but they might be better served by adopting a broader perspective.
Earth was populated by dinosaurs for at least 165 million years, their decaying carcasses assuring a plentiful supply of oil sufficient for at least another century, and perhaps longer. Human pollution did not start until industrialization began in the 1800s.
We have plenty of time to invent feasible alternative clean energy sources, but turning off the power before those sources are online will not hasten their arrival.
The human contribution to so-called "climate change" is relatively small and localized, as in the dirty skies over China. Most significant climatic changes are simply caused by slight shifts in the Earth's wobbly axis, which is well beyond our control.
I caution readers to not be misled by the media's and politicians' self-serving promotion of the climate change story. With apologies to Samuel Clemens, the reports of Earth's impending death are greatly exaggerated.
Warren P. Russo
Plum Island
