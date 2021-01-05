To the editor:
I am both a liver recipient and a United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS) ambassador. UNOS runs the nation’s organ transplant system — matching lifesaving organs from donors to recipients 24 hours a day, seven days a week. I choose to represent UNOS as a community volunteer because I share their commitment to save as many lives as possible through organ sharing.
Each day lives are being saved in our community through organ donation and transplantation – lives like mine. My connection to transplantation is because I am a liver recipient and am able to live my life and enjoy my family as a result.
I’m a passionate advocate for donation, transplantation and for UNOS because as a liver recipient, I’m a part of this special lifesaving community. I want to give back so others can receive the life-saving opportunity I was fortunate to get. You can be a part, too. You can make a difference and give the gift of life. Register to be an organ donor at donatelife.net or consider becoming a living donor. Join me in making 2021 the year of saving lives together.
Virginia Crocker
Amesbury
