To the editor:
The Sept. 5 letter from Jared Eigerman, whose public actions are ordinarily so poised, precise and procedural, gave me pause.
His letter made me realize my numerous and varied acts of citizenship have often been guided by a restrictive interpretation of moderation and what it means to "go high."
Notions like "repeating what others have already said doesn't move the conversation forward" or "stepping into the fray will make matters worse" are often true. However, they can also become a habit of mind that does not sufficiently meet the moment.
In Newburyport, we have seen more frequent expressions and acts that are beyond offensive. They're harmful.
So I join Jared Eigerman to plainly say: Verbal and physical assaults are unacceptable and will not be met with my silence.
I will continue to do the slow, steady, often quiet work of citizenship and good governance. And I will also lift my voice and focus my actions, in alliance with others, to end verbal and physical assaults in Newburyport.
Jean Costello
Newburyport
