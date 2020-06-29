To the editor:
The Amesbury High School Class of 2020 is grateful to so many people.
During this time of global pandemic, many worried about the effects of remote learning and quarantine on Senior Week traditions and graduation. Luckily, the administration listened to students' wishes and approved the postponement of graduation as we had hoped.
Countless hours were spent in remote meetings, minds coming together to come up with plans covering different contingencies that all saw changes as new information from the state became available.
The Class of 2020 is grateful to Principal Elizabeth McAndrews, Vice Principals Glen Gearin and Danielle Ricci, and their administrative team, Steve Bastien, Kathy Morrill and Anne Nadeau, for countless hours of planning and preparation.
The class would also like to extend their gratitude to the teachers of AHS who supported us in so many ways. By guiding us to June 5 during remote learning, sending videos of congratulations and support, for showing up to cheer us on as we picked up our cap and gowns in a drive-thru celebration, and for joining us during our parade through Amesbury.
To Officer Ron Guilmette and Principal McAndrews for spearheading and coordinating the parade. Without the donation of buses by Salter Transportation, the event would not have been possible.
To the entire Amesbury community for showing support with cheers, handmade signs and waves, we found sentiment and excitement by those that came out to celebrate us and our accomplishments. This is an event we will never forget.
To Barb Leary and her yearbook staff for setting up and supporting the yearbook-signing event. To ACTV’s Russ Munroe for capturing all of these new memories on video. The countless hours Russ has spent creating these videos has been incredible.
Look for the airing of baccalaureate/Sing Out Celebration (July 17) and graduation (July 19).
To AEFI for donating banners located around town and sponsoring the downtown activities centered around the AHS graduates. To the many donations local businesses sponsored for our seniors.
To the AHS Grad Night committee and volunteers for hand-delivering lawn signs to recognize our seniors. As well as to Alease Hunt and her team at the Institution for Savings for donating personalized lawn signs to each graduate.
To Patricia MaClellan for making and donating 200-plus masks to be used by the graduates on July 19 during their official graduation ceremony.
Finally, to the parents of the 2020 graduates: They have always been our champions. For the past four years, they have supported us in our endeavors but this time they went above and beyond during our Senior Week and organized donations so that each senior could pick up a special gift every day of the final week of high school.
The AHS Class of 2020 will be forever grateful for our community of supporters. See you (virtually) on July 19 when we graduate at Landry Stadium.
The students of AHS Class of 2020
