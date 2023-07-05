To the editor:
The Amesbury High School Grad Night Committee held another successful, safe, substance-free and supervised event for our graduating seniors.
This annual effort began in 1999 and is run by parent volunteers. It is fully sponsored by fundraising efforts and donations from local businesses and private community donations. This committee isn't associated with Amesbury High School but we have been fortunate to always have support and assistance from AHS staff and administration.
The AHS senior class participated in this final, all-night celebration of fun-filled surprise events. It is a tradition that includes entertainment, dinner, interactive experiences and breakfast prior to their return. We are proud to say that AHS Grad Night currently charges only $20 per student, which includes a T-shirt.
There is a tremendous amount of time and effort by volunteers as well as our local community to ensure our graduates have an affordable, as well as safe, celebration. Without donations from local businesses, organizations, families and friends, this night would not be possible.
A special thank-you to volunteer chaperones who accompanied the students overnight.
Amesbury is known for its commitment to community. We are fortunate to have such amazing support.
MARY UPSON
ANGELA BERG
MAUREEN HAGAN
2023 Grad Night Committee
Amesbury
