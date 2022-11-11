Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

Becoming cloudy with occasional light rain in the afternoon. High around 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.