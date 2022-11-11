To the editor:
The Daily News, in a Nov. 3 editorial (“From the Editor: Want to reduce Airbnbs? Build a hotel”) joined four at-large city councilors in saying the need for hotel space in Newburyport trumps the need to have well-regulated residential districts. The big issue is year-round, investment short-term rentals – essentially hotels – in mainland neighborhoods
The solution proposed by The Daily News? We residents need to build, or get “the city” to build, a downtown hotel?
Any city councilor who wants hotels everywhere in the city, can propose a zoning change to allow this. I don’t think it would pass. But it would be a more honest approach than scuttling reasonable short-term rental zoning regulation, which is what the four councilors did earlier this year.
During city council debates, many residents wrote or spoke to the council. Not one said they do not want short-term rentals. They said they want responsible regulations.
That’s not “NIMBYism.” That’s sanity.
STEPHANIE NIKETIC Newburyport
