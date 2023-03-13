To the editor:
Let me be frank with you. The proposed Willow drilling project in Alaska is an ecological calamity of biblical proportions.
Its implementation would nullify any attempts by the current administration to tackle the climate crisis.
President Biden’s support for the Willow project is antithetical to his own stated objectives. As temperatures rise, wildfires rage, hurricanes escalate, and droughts and floods loom, drilling for more oil and gas is reckless and untenable.
We must invest in genuine climate solutions like wind and solar energy, rather than the same disastrous energy plans that have brought us to the brink of ecological ruin.
Even ConocoPhillips’ own projections show that oil production from the Willow project would not commence for at least six years, further delaying our transition to a clean energy future and the creation of a workforce for such a future.
We urge President Biden to display the requisite political courage to reject the Willow project and hold the fossil fuel industry accountable for their deceit and lies.
The time has come to prioritize the long-term well-being of our planet over the short-term profits of the few. We must take audacious action to address the climate crisis and build a sustainable future that can secure the prosperity of generations to come.
History will judge us by our actions. Let us not falter in the face of this momentous challenge.
ROLF BEST
Salem, N.H.
