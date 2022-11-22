To the editor:
The recently published Merrimack River User Survey prepared by the Alliance of Climate and Environmental Stewards (ACES) calls for combined sewer overflow (CSO) abatement as the starting point for restoring the health of the Merrimack River. CSOs are intermittent events and their abatement needs to be considered in balance with other infrastructure investments.
For context, the magnitude of past investments and future investments in CSO reduction alone by the five communities (Manchester, Nashua, Lowell, GLSD, and Haverhill) in the basin easily exceeds $3 billion. Elimination of CSOs will take generations. In the meantime, all communities have a role to play to reduce bacteria pollution to make the Merrimack River swimmable during dry and wet weather. One role is the elimination of illicit connections. This is when a sanitary sewer pipe from a house or business is illegally or unknowingly connected to a storm drain instead of a sanitary sewer main. Probably the most common cause of wastewater pollution in the river comes from cracks in old stormwater and sewer lines that lead to cross contamination, allowing sewage to make its way into stormwater pipes to be discharged into our waterways.
All communities along the river have a role to play.
WILLIAM BUSCHUR
West Newbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.