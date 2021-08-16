To the editor:
I first would like to thank all the volunteers who put in countless hours to bring Yankee Homecoming back to Newburyport.
Volunteering can be a thankless job as efforts are seldom acknowledged but often met with criticism. With that said, this is not intended to be a criticism only an observation.
Yankee Homecoming began in the 1950s as a citywide celebration for all to enjoy. That tradition changed in 2019 when the grand finale of the week, the parade, was shortened by one-quarter of a mile, ending at Federal Street instead of Marlboro Street.
The reason cited was the committee was having difficulty finding parade participants who would walk from the top of High Street at three roads down to Marlboro Street. So, the parade route was shortened, leaving out the residents of Joppa.
This year, the parade route was again shortened, ending at Pond Street. Two reasons were cited.
First, was in 2019, ending at Federal Street resulted in gridlock as the marchers had difficulty dispersing at the end. Second, by ending at Pond Street, it was hoped that spectators would then filter downtown to the merchants.
This further shortening of the parade now left out the entire South End, including the residents of a nursing home whose annual parade tradition for over 60 years was to gather on the front lawn with their families and food to watch the parade.
I’m not questioning the validity of marchers not wanting to walk the entire length of High Street. I’m simply pointing out that since 2019, the South End has been excluded from what was for over 60 years a citywide celebration for the residents of the city.
I would ask the Yankee Homecoming Committee to consider alternating the starting point of the parade each year. Perhaps next year, start at Johnson Street and end at Marlboro Street using the middle school parking lot and some of the Industrial Park lots for the marchers to line up.
Parade day was never about the tourists or the merchants. It was about the residents of Newburyport gathering with families of all generations to watch the parade and celebrating with house parties.
Bring the parade back to the South End.
Peggy Larson Blanche
Bromfield Street
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.